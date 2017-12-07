Mumbai: Bhim Army wants Dadar station to be renamed after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar
Mumbai: The party workers of Bhim Army on Wednesday labelled posters at Dadar railway station and at Dadar railway foot overbridge (FOB) to rename Dadar railway station as ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Terminus.’
Chaityabhoomi’ is the memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (he was cremated there in 1956), near Dadar railway station in central Mumbai. “Lakhs of people gather at Chaityabhoomi to remember Ambedkar, father of the constitution, on his death anniversary every year. Hence, the railway station should be renamed after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” said Ashok Kamble, Maharashtra Bhim Army chief.
To highlight the demand, party workers of Bhim Army gathered at Dadar railway station. Along with Bhim Army many other political parties have this long-standing demand, but practically no such step has been taken by anyone regarding it. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was also in favour of the idea of renaming Dadar railway station as ‘Chaityabhoomi’ besides demanding the creation of an international memorial to Babasaheb Ambedkar at his final resting place at Chaityabhoomi along the Dadar seaface.
However, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, who resides in Dadar, had opposed the idea, branding it as a political gimmick to play with the sentiments of Dalits. It had led to a war of words between Raj Thackeray and Athawale, after which the then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said that there was no such proposal.