Mumbai Police’s witty tweet gets good response

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Monday received heart-warming response from the denizens of social media for their witty tweet on their official handle. The tweet, ‘If you don’t love me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best,’ carries with it two pictures to show a transformation of sorts.

One image shows a traffic constable issuing a challan and the second shows a traffic policeman monitoring traffic in heavy rain. Putting the memes in perspective, Deepak Devraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Mumbai police spokesperson, said: “We wanted to drive home the point that if people don’t like being pulled up for violating traffic rules, then they do not deserve policemen who are working hard in the most difficult situations to serve the public.”

The post was retweeted 5,800 times and received 16000 likes. Shruti‏@you_heardme tweeted, “Whoever is making these memes deserves a raise.” CA RAKESH KAPOOR‏@rakesh_kapoor tweeted, “As a Mumbaikar, I am proud of you. I may have grudges against you, but it is you who make my Mumbai safe and peaceful. You are the best!” The Mumbai police tweet was adapted from Marilyn Monroe’s quote, “If you don’t love me at my worst, then you don’t deserve me at my best.”