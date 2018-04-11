Mumbai: Police told to use ‘megaphones’ to address illegal parking menace

Mumbai: If you see the Mumbai police with megaphones in their hands and requesting citizens not to park their vehicles anywhere on the streets, do not be surprised. The police are only following the directions of the Bombay High Court. The court gave them this ‘suggestion’ on Tuesday for decongesting the city, especially in South Mumbai.

A division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai was hearing a PIL filed by a Kalbadevi resident. The PIL highlighted the traffic woes of the citizens residing in Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar and nearby areas. The petitioner blamed the ‘ever-parked’ vehicles in the locality for causing traffic snarls.

The advocate representing the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra government apprised the judges of the ‘steps’ they have taken to address the traffic issues and decongest the area. For instance, police patrolling has been increased in the area which has mitigated the traffic woes.

However, the advocate appearing for the petitioner told the judges that though the patrolling has increased but there has been no change in the circumstances. The advocate submitted that despite these ‘efforts’ of the police, vehicular congestion continues to afflict the area since tempos and other vehicles are parked all over the place. He highlighted the fact that several vehicles are parked illegally in the area.

Having heard the contentions, Justice Patil said, “We think the police must initiate action against such illegally parked vehicles. You (police) can also sensitize people about not parking vehicles illegally anywhere in the area.”

“We think you can use megaphones for making announcements asking people not to park their vehicles illegally. We do understand that this would not be an easy task but we believe the government must resolve this issue as expeditiously as possible,” the judges said. Accordingly, the judges have asked the police to file an affidavit clarifying its stand on the issue. The judges have also asked the petitioner’s advocate to place on record their suggestions, if any, to address traffic congestion.