Mumbai: Police recover suicide note written by 14-year-old girl who jumped from eighth floor in Kandivali

Mumbai: The Samata Nagar police have recovered a one-page suicide note written by the 14-year-old girl, who had jumped from the eighth floor of Orchid housing society at Thakur village at Kandivali (east) on Thursday evening and died.

According to Vinay Kumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 12, “We have recovered a one-page suicide note from her residence. The note was found inside a notebook. As per the suicide note, nobody is responsible for her death. We have recorded the statements of her parents on Saturday. No action will taken against the radio taxi driver who shot the video since he had made attempts to stop the girl from committing suicide and alerting people too. We will be taking action against those who have circulated the video on social media.”

“I cannot disclose the contents of the suicide note and the statement of the parents,” said Rathod. A private radio taxi driver, Nitesh Ratan Payke ,who witnessed this incident, recorded it, which went viral on social media platforms. The driver was sitting inside his house near the window when he noticed the girl standing in the refuge area of Orchid building. He found something suspicious and immediately took his cellphone and began recording the incident. He also alerted the gardener and a few others on the ground floor.

In the 58-second video, Payke and his two friends are heard trying to convince the girl not to kill herself and even alerting people to help her, even as she ignored their pleas. The gardener and others rushed to the eighth floor to try and dissuade her; however, as they approached the ninth floor, they heard a loud thud. The girl lived with her parents and her sister at Gardenia Housing Society, which is a few metres away from Orchid building. She was studying in Std IX at Gundecha Education Academy in Kandivali (East) at Thakur Village.