Mumbai: Police prepare sketch of man who molested foreigner in Borivali

Mumbai: The MHB Colony police have prepared a sketch of the accused who groped a foreign national lady in Borivali (W) on November 1.

“The sketch of the molester has been made based on the description given by the complainant. We are searching for him,” said an officer attached to MHB police station. The sketch, which has not been shared with media, has been circulated in all the police stations to trace the offender. The officer said several people have been rounded up in connection with the case.

The foreign national woman, who lives with her husband in Borivali (west), was molested around 10pm on November 1 after she reached Borivali (west) in an auto rickshaw. After alighting from the auto rickshaw, she paid the money to the driver and began walking homeward. A few steps later, the lady realised she was being stalked by a man.

When the victim turned around to check, she saw a man in his mid-20s who spoke to her in a language she could not interpret. When she asked: “pardon again”, the man groped her. She froze for a few seconds and was shocked, but soon she mustered her courage and hit him with her handbag and shouted for help. The accused fled from the spot after the foreigner raised an alarm.

Hearing the commotion, the security guards of nearby housing society rushed to help her, but the molester managed to give them a slip. Later, the visibly shaken foreign national was escorted to her house. She went to the MHB police station on November 4 and registered a complaint against an unknown person.