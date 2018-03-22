Mumbai: Police play Samaritans to save people from drugs, alcohol

Bhayandar: Promising a new dawn for people especially youngsters who are trapped in the intoxicating web of drugs and alcoholism, the Thane (rural) police has now embarked on a mission that aims at dissuading abusers from the habit and preventing them from falling prey to the vicious circle of peddlers.

Special IG (Konkan Range) Naval Bajaj inaugurated a counselling centre at one of its police outpost (under the jurisdiction of the Naya Nagar police station) in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road. Personnel from all six police stations falling under the Mira Road and Bhayandar division have been on an overdrive to create awareness against drug abuse for the past couple of months.

Apart from rallies and advertising campaigns, the police personnel have been organizing corner meetings and seminars at housing societies and educational institutions to reach out to the masses and alert parents on the issue. “As many as 173 cases of drug abuse has been registered at the various police stations in the past couple of months,” revealed Assistant SP Atul Kulkarni.

However, realizing the need to strike at the root of the problem, SP Dr. Mahesh Patil decided to offer a helping hand to addicts who aspired to quit the habit and the counselling centre took shape. Those seeking assistance for freedom from the vicious trap are being offered expert advice by a panel of psychiatrists and physicians from reputed hospitals in the region.