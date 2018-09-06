Mumbai police makes meme of ‘The Nun’ movie poster to create awareness regarding parking

Horror movies are ruling films and series right now, and it’s not just Netflix’s Ghoul, upcoming Hollywood film The Nun too has got fans excited, the movie is set to release on September 7. It seems Indians are loving the poster of the movie and they are giving quirky twists to it. And even the Police of Mumbai has joined in the new social media trend. Joining the meme-fest, Mumbai police used to it to teach citizens about parking.

The cops have used the films poster to explain what happens when you park in a Nun-Parking zone. They also morphed the photos in the poster. They used their tagline as well. “Parking in no parking zones, can create real horror on streets! Be a responsible citizen. Avoid such #DarkestParkingHabit.”

Parking in no parking zones, can create real horror on streets! Be a responsible citizen. Avoid such #DarkestParkingHabit pic.twitter.com/P840KV3aDY

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 6, 2018

The Nun, is a spin-off of movie Conjuring 2 which was released on 2016, it will focuses on the mysterious suicide of a nun. Though the poster was dropped in July, fans couldn’t stop turning it into a meme, these are some examples of the hilarious memes:

