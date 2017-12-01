Mumbai: Police launches hunt for ‘murderer’ of infant girl dumped in dustbin at Ballard Pier
Mumbai: CCTV footage from one of the cameras placed just a few metres away from the bin has revealed a man dumping a plastic bag into the bin. According to the police, the baby was tortured before she was choked to death with a handkerchief stuffed in her mouth.
The Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg (MRA) police are on the lookout to trace the man who had dumped the body of a three-day-old girl in a dustbin on Sunday night in south Mumbai. A shopkeeper had spotted the body in a dustbin at Ballard Pier.
According to Sukhlal Varpe, Senior Police Inspector, MRA Marg police station, “We have recovered CCTV footage from one of the cameras placed just a few metres away from the bin. We spotted a man dumping a plastic bag into the bin. The baby was found inside the polythene bag. The identity of the accused has not been ascertained as yet. We are also trying to determine the identity of the infant.”
“Three teams have been formed to trace the accused, “said Varpe. On Sunday, a shopkeeper spotted the baby inside a bag when he had gone to dispose of waste into the bin. He called the police control room and informed that he had found a suspicious object resembling a part of a human body.
The infant’s body was sent for post-mortem to the St. George Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Blood stains were found on the baby’s neck. According to the police, the baby was tortured before she was choked to death with a handkerchief stuffed in her mouth. Meanwhile, the police have sent the handkerchief to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) at Kalina.