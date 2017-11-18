Mumbai police issues stern warning to people protesting against Padmavati

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Friday issued a stern warning to ‘adventurous’ people protesting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie ‘Padmavati.’ The police suggested that the fringe organisations conduct their protests against the Bollywood film in a ‘democratic’ manner.

“Mumbai Police does not interfere with protests which are conducted in a democratic manner. Any individual or group which attempts to be adventurous, will be dealt sternly and will face strict legal action,” said Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order). The warning came amid open death threats issued to Bhansali and lead actress Deepika Padukone, with a member from protesting group threatening to chop off the actress’ nose. Deepika’s security has been beefed up by Mumbai police.

“We are committed to providing security to everyone, individually or collectively, and have taken adequate measures for protection of individuals who have received threats. We assure them that we will not allow miscreants to create any problem and they can indulge in their routine activities without any fear,” said Bharti.

‘Padmavati’ has faced protests and its makers and artists have faced threats of physical harm from fringe groups which say they would not allow “distortions” of Rajput history to be shown. The ruling BJP has also said that filmmakers should not “distort historical facts”. Most of the protests have happened in Rajasthan, but some have spilled over to Mumbai too. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Padmavati in the film. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1, but the Central Board of Film Certification is yet to give its approval for the screening. The fringe organisations, spearheaded by Karni Sena, have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on the day of Padmavati’s release.