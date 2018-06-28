Mumbai police gets brand new detection systems

Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis launched two new, quick response and communication systems — the Mumbai Police Information System (MPIS) and the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABMIS) on Wednesday, under the Dial 100 initiative. The MPIS is an efficient tool for high-speed data transmission of photographs, transfer of data, crime records, personal records of staff, fingerprints etc. It is an internet-based information system accessible to all local, zonal police, crime branch, traffic units, administration and monitoring staff. Through MPIS, police notices, news articles, accommodation of police personnel, daily bulletins can be uploaded, accessed and video-conferences can be held. Through the portal’s ‘Tapal’ service, confidential information can be disbursed across all police stations, memos, letters and notices.

According to Datta Padsalgikar, the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, “MPIS speeds up the process of promoting and providing real-time data and cutting administrative costs. We have been receiving 20,000 to 25,000 calls everyday on 100 number helpline. The distressed caller’s location is immediately tracked and a policeman is sent to the spot to help the victim. It is a game changer.”

In Mumbai, 500 data terminals have been installed. Another 500 will soon be installed for tracking locations through MPIS system. The police have spent Rs 25 crore on the new quick response systems. The Automated Biometric Identification System (ABMIS) will be used to save and share records of criminals in Maharashtra, including their personal details, photographs, fingerprint and iris scans.

Every year, Mumbai Police receives 3.5 lakh applications for procuring a passport. Earlier, the passport verification process took 21 days but now, with the Passport Seva Kendra services’ online portal, the process is completed in 10 days. Police officers go to the applicant’s doorstep and with their smart tab, photograph the applicant and upload documents like Aadhaar cards, which are scanned immediately through the MPIS on the portal. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers verify the documents and accordingly, either approve or reject the application. The police have also launched a Mumbai Police Foundation, which will tie up with companies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, to enable police personnel procure home loans, educational loans etc.

Fadnavis said, “I would like to thank Datta Padsalgikar and his entire team. The police have an important duty of providing safety and security to the citizens and to keep working discreetly during any threats issued to the city. In the last three years, the police have made effective use of technology, which does not discriminate between castes, gender, religion and sex. The CCTVs which have been installed in the city have helped the police to maintain law and order during morchas, track culprits in accidental cases and to help people during disasters. I am very sure that the citizens will be happy with the new systems. Earlier, 35 policemen would be deployed to track the culprits.”