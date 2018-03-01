Mumbai: Police files chargesheet in Kamala Mills fire tragedy

Mumbai: The NM Joshi Marg police have filed a chargesheet on Wednesday in the Kamala Mills fire incident. A 2706- page chargesheet was submitted by the police against twelve accused at the Bhoiwada Magistrate court. On Wednesday, the police have arrested two more persons – Dinesh Yashwant Mahale, a sub-engineer of the G/south ward and Sandeep Shivaji Shinde, Assistant Divisional fire officer, Worli division – in conncetion with the case.

Earlier, the police had arrested accused Ramesh Gowani, owner of Kamala Mills; Ravi Bhandari, director of Kamala Mills; Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, the owners of 1 Above; Yug Tuli and Yug Pathak, owners of Mojo’s Bistro; Rajendra Baban Patil, the fire officer, managers of 1Above Kevin Bawa and assistant manager Lisbon Lopez, Sayyed alias Shehzad Mumtaz Ali, who was serving hookah at Mojo’s Bistro.

They were arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304), causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (Sections 337 and 338), Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter (Section 285),issuing or signing false certificate (Sections 197 and 198), forgery (Sections 465 and 467), and using a forged document as genuine (Section 471).