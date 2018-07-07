Mumbai Police EOW fails to act against Khatau trustees for usurpation of lands

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police has not taken any action so far against three trustees of Mulraj Khatau Trust for usurpation of properties at Pali Hill and Aksa beach who have allegedly connived and colluded with builder Samir Bhojwani.The police have so far only arrested builder Bhojwani though the FIR was registered on April 18 this year.

It has been alleged that Bhojwani relies on three documents of 1986 to falsely claim that the properties bearing CTS number C1395 to C1400 and C1420 at Pali Hill belong to him. One of the documents in 1986 has been purportedly signed by Sunit Khatau on behalf of Chandrakant Khatau, a former trustee. Sunit did not possess any power or authority to sign on behalf of Chandrakant or the trust. Abhay and Dilip were never the trustees at the relevant time. Sunit never signed the document in view of the family dispute.

CTS number C1395 to C1397 had been transacted purportedly on April 19, 1980, for Rs 25,000 when its value would have been much higher. There exists no document or resolution of this date with the signatures of Lalitkumar and Kishore, both of whom were then trustees. CTS number C1398 to C1400 has been transacted on March 22, 1984, purportedly for Rs 25,000 when its value would have been much higher. There exists no document of this date with the signatures of Kishore, who was the then trustee. CTS number C1420 has been transacted on April 14, 1984, purportedly for Rs 25,000 when its value would have been much higher. There exists no document of this date with the signature of Kishore, who was the then trustee. Narain and Samir attempted to register the 1986 documents in the year 1994.

It is alleged that none of the trustees possess any right to affirm the acts of 1986 without any records of the Trust to the effect of the transaction. The Deed of Confirmations of 1994 were rejected by the Registration office on May 26, 1996. In 2002, without any authority to delegate the powers, the trustees purported to execute backdated unnumbered, incomplete notarized power of attorney to make good the fraud. On October 23, 2003, the Inspector General of Registration had specifically stated that the document had been wrongfully registered. Despite this, the remaining two documents for the other two properties were registered and mutation affected wrongfully. It is further alleged that the trustees have not only colluded and connived with the Bhojwanis in taking away the properties at Pali Hill but also more than 8,000 sq mt plot at Aksa beach, bearing CTS numbers 83,84,85 and 88.

Samir and his father Narain had usurped the properties belonging to the Seth Mulraj Khatau Trust by using forged and fabricated documents. As per the First Information Report registered on April 18,Dilip Dharamsey Khatau, Mahendra Kishore Khatau and Hiten Abhay Khatau, the present trustees of the Seth Mulraj Khatau Trust have acted in collusion and connivance with Samir for siphoning off trust properties. Since 1962, none of the family members of the Morarji Khatau branch are being allowed or accepted as trustees of the trust for the purposes of facilitating the siphoning off of the properties and depriving the beneficiaries of their rightful share.

Mulraj Khatau had formed a private trust known as Seth Mulraj Khatau Trust vide indentures dated 1917 and 1919. The five sons Morarji, Dharamsey, Laxmidas, Chandrakant and Lalitkumar were to act as trustees after the settlor’s death. All the four sons, except Chandrakant expired by 1983. Chandrakant claimed to be the trustee along with Abhay, son of Laxmidas and Kishore, son of Dharamsey. Kishore resigned as a trustee in 1985.

Since 1982, there were family disputes between Dharamsey and Laxmidas family on one hand and Chandrakant on the other. As per the complainant, Chandrakant never accepted another family member, as a trustee, from the rival group. Thus, there was no Deed of appointment of new trustes until Chandrakant died in 1988. It is alleged that Dilip, son of Dharamsey wrongfully claims to be a trustee since 1985 since there is no deed of appointment of Dilip as a trustee of the trust until 1990. The Deed of Appointment of trustees allegedly executed in 1990 is in between Abhay, Dilip, Mahendra and Hiten which is executed after the death of Chandrakant in 1988.

The entire branches of Chandrakant and Morarji were systematically excluded so as to facilitate the siphoning off, of the trust properties and deprive the beneficiaries of their rightful entitlement. As per the FIR, entering into this dead of appointment of new trustees by the four accused amounts to criminal breach of trust. The Khatau trust properties upon the death of Chandrakant in 1988 became distributable and the trustees could bot have executed any documents for alienation of the properties thereafter. Section 47 of the India Trust Act, bars the trustees from executing any power of attorney for sale of these properties.

According to Parag Manere, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing, “The case is under investigation. Proper action will be taken based on the facts of the case. I cannot reveal much since it will hamper the investigations.”