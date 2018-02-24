Mumbai: Police constable arrested in Call Detail Records scam

Mumbai: The Thane crime branch have arrested a police constable posted with the Yavatmal cyber cell on Thursday late night for possession and sale of Call Detail Records (CDR).

According to Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane crime branch, “Nitin Khavde has been arrested on Thursday night for possession and sale of CDR. The police earlier arrested Makesh Pandiya, who runs a detective agency at Vashi. During the interrogation he had revealed Khavde’s name.”

Earlier the police had arrested Rajani Pandit, a female private detective who is also known as “Lady James Bond”. She has solved around 75000 cases since 1983. She has received several accolades and is one of the famous detectives in India. Her father Shantaram Pundit was a criminal investigator with the Mumbai police.

On January 30, Makesh Pandiyan (42), Prashant Shripad Kalekar (49), Jagir Vinod Makwana (35) and Samresh Nantoon alias Pratik Mohpal (32), detective agents from Globe Detective agency at Vashi were arrested by the Thane police. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested Pandiyan on January 24 near Nana Nani park from Kalwa. The accused Saurav Sahu from Delhi, Hastam Mishra from Mumbai, Kitesh Kavi and Shitla Sharma are presently wanted in the case.