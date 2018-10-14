Mumbai: Police, citizens foiled Congress bid to spread unrest, says Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel

Mumbai: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday blamed the Congress for the attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants in his state and claimed that police and people have managed to foil the opposition party’s attempts to create an unrest. Several districts in the northern part of Gujarat were rocked by violence after a labourer from Bihar was arrested on the charge of raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district on September 28.

The violence led to the exodus of thousands of migrants from the state resulting in manpower problems at several industries there.

Addressing a Press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, Patel said a caste-based outfit headed by a Gujarat Congress MLA was responsible for the violence against the migrants.

The Gujarat BJP has, on several occasions, blamed Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor and his outfit Kshatriya Thakor Sena for the violence. BJP leaders have, earlier, also pointed out that several FIRs lodged by the Gujarat police in connection with the violence had mentioned Thakor’s outfit.

Thakor has consistently refuted the allegations claiming that cases lodged against youth from the Thakor community were false. “An atmosphere of fear was created due to which many Hindi-speaking workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar left the state (Gujarat). Our government has taken all steps to control the situation. Culprits who sent out threats on social media have been arrested. FIRs have been filed. The police and citizens have foiled the attempt of the Congress to spread unrest,” Patel claimed.

“Gujarat is the growth engine of India. The state has the capacity to provide jobs, create employment opportunities not just for Gujaratis but for all citizens of the country,” the deputy chief minister said.