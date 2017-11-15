Mumbai: Police busted sex racket in Kurla, arrested two women
Mumbai: Mumbai’s Nehru Nagar Police on Tuesday busted a high-profile sex racket in Kurla’s Kaamgar Nagar area, rescuing three girls, and arresting two women in this connection. DCP Shahaji Umap informed that the two women were running the racket in a bungalow, Mangal Murti. On the complaint of locals, the police raided the place, and arrested the women under Sections 370 (recruiting person for exploitation), 34 (criminal act by several persons) of IPC, and Peta Act. The Police has register an FIR, and action is being taken against the accused.
