Mumbai: Police busted inter-state drug cartel and seized heroin worth Rs 2.08 crore

Mumbai: Worli division of Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has busted an inter-state drug cartel and seized consignment of 2.80 kg of heroin from the possession of two suppliers on Tuesday.

The market value of the seized heroin is Rs 2.08 crore. The investigators believe that the contraband was either supplied from Pakistan or Madhya Pradesh. Both the suppliers Gautamsingh Omkarsingh (55) and Bunty Ali Qudarat Ali (23) are the natives of Rajasthan and had come to Mumbai to supply drugs. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivdeep Lande, a trap was laid and arrested both the suppliers red handed.

“We had credible information about two drug suppliers coming to Mumbai from Rajasthan to deliver the consignment of drug. The Worli division of ANC laid a trap near footpath opposite to Welfare Villa on Chidambaram Road in Sion (East). Both the suppliers have been arrested on October 31. Further investigations are underway,” Lande said. The senior inspector of Worli Division of ANC Ninad Sawant told the Free Press Journal that Omkarsingh had been frequently coming to Mumbai to supply drugs.

“Both the suppliers are the natives of Zalwar district of Rajasthan. They took bus route from Zalwar to Indore and from Indore to Mumbai with the heroin. We laid a trap and arrested both of them with 1.40 kg heroin from each of their possession. A person based in Rajasthan has been supplying the contraband to Omkarsingh since last 15 years,” Sawant told the Free Press Journal.

Sawant further added that Omkarsingh had visited Mumbai around 25 days ago to supply drugs. Omkarsingh was on ANC radar for the last two months but every time he managed to give slip to ANC officials. Both the suppliers have been booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Both the suppliers are in police custody till November 9. The interrogators believe that their arrests will lead them to nab the drug peddlers in the city.