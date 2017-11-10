Mumbai: Police booked seven persons for Rs 37 lakh gold jewellery heist at Zaveri Bazaar

Mumbai: The Lokmanya Tilak police station has booked seven persons for dacoity of gold jewellery worth Rs 37 lakh from a workshop at Zaveri Bazaar. The incident occurred on November 8 at 11.30 pm at room number 22 on the fourth floor at Sutar chawl at Sheikh Memon Street at Zaveri Bazaar. The seven accused barged into jewellery workshop and threatened the workers at gunpoint.

The accused robbed 1270 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 36.83 lakh. The victims’ hands and face were tied with tape. After the dacoity, the accused fled in a car. On Wednesday night, the complainant, Soman Shankar Karak (26), approached the police to report the incident. The incident occurred despite a network of CCTVs that were launched on October 15 at Zaveri Bazaar, which came under terrorist attack in 2011. The 32 cameras set up in the area have been integrated with the police’s citywide CCTV network.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Mumbai Police spokesperson, Deepak Devraj said, “We are not aware whether this is an inside job or not. The accused haven’t been identified as yet. We are going through the CCTV footage.” Despite repeated calls and text messages, Senior Police Inspector, Sharad Naik and Dyaneshwar Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) remained unavailable for a comment.