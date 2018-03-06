Mumbai: Police book four minors for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy

The Dindoshi police have booked four minors for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy for over one-and-half months. But it was the alert teacher who saved Std VI student (the 14-year-old victim), from further abuse.

According to a report Hindustan Times, the four minors were not from the victim’s school, they lived in the same locality and went out to play together every day. The four minors who are booked by the police are aged between 13 and 17 years. They sexually assaulted the boy from the beginning of the year to February 16, when the abuse was finally uncovered.

The accused had threatened the 14-year-old boy to kill him if he didn’t stay quiet. During the monthly medical check-up at his school the crime to light. When doctors asked teachers if there was any unusual behaviour, the teacher pointed to the survivor and said he seemed uncomfortable whenever he sat down and tended to avoid the bench, reported the leading daily.

Then the doctors examined the boy and found that his private parts were swollen. And the boy revealed the entire incident to his teacher. The four minor accused would take the boy (victim) to isolated places and sexually assault him. The police have registered an FIR on February 26, and booked the four accused under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The four accused have been sent to the juvenile detention center.