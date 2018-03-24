Mumbai: Police book four doctors for submitting bogus caste certificates to secure admission

Mumbai: The Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Marg police have booked four doctors of Grant Medical College for submitting bogus caste certificates to secure admission to the Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course at the college.

Sayyed Chandni Ali Manzar, Khan Tausif Tayyeb, Khan Afreen Raees Aslam and Sayyed Mumtaz Haider have been booked for cheating (Section 420), forgery (Sections 465 and 467), forgery for the purpose of cheating (Section 468) and using a forged document as genuine (Section 471) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, the JJ Marg police had registered cases against many students for securing MBBS admissions on forged caste and backward class certificates. So far, 10 cases have been registered against Wahab Mirza, the mastermind of the racket who is presently absconding. Mirza has forged the OBC certificates and facilitated admissions to MBBS and other medical courses. Earlier, the JJ Marg police had arrested 16 students from Grant Medical college for submitting fake documents. Shirish Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector, Gaikwad said, “The four accused have been booked. No arrests have been made as yet.”