Mumbai police arrests 12 in Andheri pub firing, more arrests soon

Mumbai: Twelve people have been arrested by Mumbai police in connection with the firing incident at a pub in Andheri (west) in the wee hours of Sunday. Though no one was injured in one-round firing but neither the weapon licence holder nor the pub staffer informed Mumbai police. A 40-year-old Rakesh Jagdish Kalra along with his four bodyguards reached Mumbai in their two luxury cars – Mercedes and Fortuner – from Haryana’s Panipat district on June 23 to celebrate birthday of his girl friend, who is a bar girl in western suburb.

“Kalra is a businessman based in Panipat. Recently he befriended with a bar girl, who had thrown party in the ‘We VIP – premium club & restro bar’ of Andheri (west). Total 20 people including 12 girls attended the party in the pub on Saturday night and the party went on beyond permissible limit of 1:30 am. The females in the party were clicking selfies with the guns which Kalra’s bodyguards were carrying inside the pub. Somehow one round was fired in the pub around 2:30 am on Sunday and luckily the bullet hit the wall made of cardboard. No one was injured in the firing,” said an officer privy to the investigation. After learning about the firing incident, the Amboli police swung into action and enquired with the staffers at pub. The police arrested six staff members of the pub and the manager of the bar where Kalra’s girl friend works in Andheri. A team of encounter specialist Daya Nayak and his team swooped down at a hotel in Sakinaka where Kalra and his bodyguards were staying and were about to leave the city for their home town in their luxury cars.

Kalra, Mohit Lakhwinder Batla (23), Sonu Saroha (33), Mahendra KaramSingh Malik (32) and Sahil Rajiv Dhamija (25) were arrested from Vakola area of Santa Cruz (east) on June 25 at 10:30pm. The police is searching for two-seater BMW car in which, allegedly, Kalra and his girl friend reached Andheri pub to celebrate birthday.

Subsequently, seven pub staffers Abhay Pradeep Waghmare (32), Preysh Thakkar (29), Krishna Narayan Shetty (29), Nikhil Manoj Thakkar (29), Krishnadutt Rudraprasad Pandey (33), Ashok Ghanshyam Singh (30) and Indranarayan Rudraprasad Pandey (36) were also held in the wee hours of June 26. All of them have been booked under sections 176, 202, 336, 34 of IPC and sections 3, 25 of Arms Act. The senior inspector of Amboli police station Bharat Gaikwad said, “All the weapons were licensed in the name of Kalra. Three weapons were issued on one license. We are investigating the matter.”