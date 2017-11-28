Mumbai: Police arrested two teenagers for trying to steal from Axis Bank in Juhu

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested two teenagers for attempting to steal money from private bank in Juhu on Friday. Both the accused have been identified as Vikas Chavan (18) and Anil Chavan (19). After attempting to burglar at the bank, the duo was hiding at their homes in Vasai, where they were traced through mobile tower network.

The police said Vikas, the main accused, hatched a plan with his accomplice Anil to burglar Axis Bank’s Juhu branch last week. “Vikas used to previously work – in August and September – in pantry of the bank. He entered the bank on Friday and enquired about the job with the pantry manager. After discussing with the manager he pretended to leave the premises, but he went to the toilet where he hid himself for four hours in the toilet’s cavity,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

After the bank was closed, he came out of the toilet at 9:30pm and tried to open the deposit machines and drawers of all the cabins with the help of keys but his all efforts went in vain. Finally, with the help of cable wire, he crawled down from pantry’s window and escaped. His act was recorded in the CCTV footage but the face was not clear.

The matter came to light after the security guard opened the bank next morning and saw everything was helter-skelter. The case was registered at Juhu police station. The Additional commissioner of police (west region) formed a team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X) ND Reddy.

Reddy’s team comprising senior inspector Sunil Ghosalkar, inspectors Kedari Pawar and Raghunath Chalke, and assistant sub inspector Rahul Deshmukh. The investigators studied the CCTV footage and got a rough idea about the burglar. Around 15 suspects were rounded up for questioning and finally they managed to get the lead about the Chavan duo and arrested them from their homes. They were produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Court that has sent them into judicial custody.