Mumbai: Police arrested a history-sheeter for murdering a 45-year-old man

Mumbai: The Mulund police have arrested a history-sheeter on Friday for offences of murder, attempt to murder and robbery. Natarajan Murugan Tevar (28) was wanted in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old man at Mulund this year on March 16. Tevar was wanted by the police in eighteen cases registered against him for murder, attempt to murder and robbery. The police had received a tip-off that Tevar was coming to meet someone at a bar at Indira nagar at Mulund to hatch a murder conspiracy.

Tevar has been arrested for murder (Section 302), voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means(Section 326), house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint (Section 452), voluntarily causing hurt (Section 323), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (Section 504), criminal intimidation (Section 506 (2)), mischief causing damage (Section 427) and common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code and possession of fire-arms (Section 3 and 25) of the Arms Act. One of Tevar’s accomplices, a minor who was wanted in the case was arrested in March from Indiranagar bar at Mulund.