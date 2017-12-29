Mumbai: Police arrest two for running over man deliberately

Mumbai: The Kasarwadavli police have arrested two persons at Thane for the murder of a man.The two accused had bumped off the deceased in the disguise of a hit and run accident opposite Tulsi hotel at Thane on December 18.

The victim Ramji Chhatradari Sharma(46), a resident of Azad Nagar at Thane had gone for a morning walk when the incident occurred opposite Tulsi hotel on December 18 at 5:20 a.m.The accused Jayprakash Mangaru Chavan (42) and Sumari Suresh Yadav (40) have been arrested. The police went through the Call Details Record(CDR) of the accused Jayprakash and Sumari. According to the police, Jayprakash was at the steering of the car and had killed Ramji.

After the incident, the accused Jayprakash had switched off his phone and had fled from his residence. Sumari had gone for a walk along with her husband at the same spot at the same time when Ramji was killed, the police said. According to Datta Dhole, Senior PI, Kasarvadwali police station,“The accused Sumari was in relationship with the deceased Ramji.As per Sumari’s instructions, Jayprakash killed Ramji.”

According to Sunil Lokhande, Deputy Commissioner of Police,Thane, “The two accused have been arrested. We have seized a Swift car which was used for the crime.”