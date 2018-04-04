Mumbai police arrest Bhojpuri film producer Upendrakumar Verma for allegedly circulating actress’ vulgar clips

On Tuesday, Mumbai police arrested a Bhojpuri film producer, Upendrakumar Verma for allegedly circulating vulgar clips of an actress from his short film. Reportedly, the video was uploaded on YouTube where it crossed 1000 views. Notably, the video went viral on the Internet as it later got picked on the pornographic sites. But after being absconding from past two months, the producer was arrested on Tuesday at his relative’s salon at Andheri West.

According to Versova police officials, the FIR was registered on January 28 against the producer based on the complaint by the actress. Initially, Upendrakumar Verma had contacted the actress for a role in his film which was shot in a span of three days in his Versova office. But, few days after the incident, the friends of the actress told about the clip going viral. After that, she requested the producer to delete it but he refused and later stopped taking her calls.

As per the India Today report, a police officer said, “There was a particular scene in the short movie where the actress had to come out in towel. However, accidentally the towel slipped while the camera was recording. Verma promised the actress to omit the scene but did not do so.”

Reportedly, the video clip was later removed by the Mumbai Police with the help of cyber officials.