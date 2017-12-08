Mumbai: Police arrest 38-year-old driver for killing his wife after body found at Juhu beach

Mumbai: Santa Cruz police on Thursday have arrested a 38-year-old driver who killed his wife over a trivial issue and later stuffed her body inside a bag, loaded it in his auto-rickshaw dumped her body in a drain in Oshiwara on Tuesday night. Her body was later recovered from Juhu beach on Wednesday morning but her identity was not immediately established.

The accused Prabhuprasad Suraj Narayan Saha has been living in Versova with the victim Shakuntala Sharma after the duo got married more than a year ago. According to the police, “When Saha returned home on Tuesday night, there was a spat between the couple in which he killed his wife.”