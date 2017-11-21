Mumbai: Police arrest 35-yr-old auto driver for raping sister-in-law for nine months

On Sunday, police arrested a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly raping his brother’s wife. The accused had been raping the victim for nine months in Kalyan.

The accused had been threatening the 40-year-old woman, that if she tells anyone he will defame her. But the woman finally lodged a complaint against the autorickshaw driver. The victim’s husband is mentally challenged and is admitted in mental hospital, where is undergoing treatment.

A police officer told Hindustan Times, “In February, the woman’s husband was admitted to Thane mental hospital. The driver came home when she was alone and demanded his share in the property. She said she would hire an advocate for that. Enraged, the accused raped her.” After the woman lodged a complaint, the police arrested the accused immediately, after which the police sent the two for a medical examination.