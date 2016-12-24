Mumbai: PM Modi performs ‘Jal Puja’ for Shivaji memorial foundation ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on Saturday for the foundation-lying ceremony of the Shiv Smarak, a towering statue in the Arabian Sea in the memory of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Security arrangements have been stepped up in the city and special police teams pressed into service. Authorities have said that there will be no traffic diversions.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Mumbai and Pune Metro projects.