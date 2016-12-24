Free Press Journal
Mumbai: PM Modi performs 'Jal Puja' for Shivaji memorial foundation ceremony

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 24, 2016 03:30 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on Saturday for the foundation-lying ceremony of the Shiv Smarak, a towering statue in the Arabian Sea in the memory of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Security arrangements have been stepped up in the city and special police teams pressed into service. Authorities have said that there will be no traffic diversions.


Meanwhile, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Mumbai and Pune Metro projects.

