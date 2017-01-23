Mumbai: Please, do not end your lives, kids urge farmers

Mumbai: Four-year-old Ayush Patil from Nagpur district whose farmer father had committed suicide, has appealed to people of rural Maharashtra with folded hands not to commit suicide and told them that there is nobody left afterwards tp take care of their kids after them.

Another girl, Bhagyashri Sawant (10) who lost her father and mother long back along with more than 50 orphan kids visited villages where they met leaders and urged the government to approve aided ashram schools for betterment of their life. The proposal is pending since the Congress-NCP regime.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised two years back that he would do something, but is yet to fulfil it.

Nashik-based Trimbakrao Gaikwad has instituted ‘Adhartirth Ashram’ for the kids left behind after their father or both parents committed suicide after dues pending towards loan taken from private moneylenders or banks. The Ashram has been started at Tupadevi in Trimbakeshwar tehsil of Nashik district in June 2007. “At present there are 283 children from all parts of Maharashtra who live in the Ashram and 1,477 children are waiting to get admission in the ashram,” said Gaikwad.

“When we started our work, we pick up children from such families where nobody was ready to take care of kids whose father had committed suicide. Sometimes the Sarpanch (village head) brought children to our ashram as even close relatives were not ready to take care of such children. Even a collector approached us and handed the responsibility of the children to us,” Gaikwad added.

He further said, most of the children belong to open category and there is no provision in state government to provide them free education, ashram school and other facilities like available for scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribes (STs).

“We don’t have any grant from government. So we depend upon farmers and people living on the outskirts of the ashram. We asked them to donate rice, clothes, food left from marriage functions and donations from people. But it is not sufficient and children hardly get a decent meal,” Gaikwad was very upset while expressing the condition of students.

Fadnavis has given special approval to the ashram school but the actual government resolution is yet to be published.

More than 50 students recently marched in 12 district and 47 tehsils to urge farmers not to commit suicide.