Mumbai: Plea seeks sacking of 12 Councillors

Mumbai: A writ petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking termination of appointments of 12 Member of Legislative Councillors (MLCs), who were appointed by the former Maharashtra Governor. The petition has been filed by one Jaganbabu Ganji before the division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai.

In the petition Ganji has requested the bench to terminate the memberships of the former Mumbai chief of Congress Janardhan Chandurkar, Vidya Chavan from National Congress Party (NCP), Husanbanoo Khalife, Anant Gadgil from Congress and many more who were appointed by the former Maharashtra Governor in June 2014. The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on Monday.