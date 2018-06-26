Mumbai Plastic Ban: Thermocol allowed for decorations and storing fish, says Ramdas Kadam

Mumbai: Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam on Monday sought to clear the confusion prevailing in the public over the ambit of the plastic ban that came into force on June 23. Kadam reiterated that non-woven polypropylene plastic bags are completely banned while time is given for setting up plants to recycle other types of plastic material being used for packing and wrapping. “The thermocol material used for decoration is not banned but dishes, spoons and food plates made from thermocol are banned. It clearly means the fish vendors who use thermocol for storage are exempted from it (ban),” the minister told reporters. He said the decision on usage of thermocol for decoration will be taken by a high power committee.

Thermocol is largely used in decoration during Ganesh festival. Fish vendors in Mumbai use thermocol boxes for storage of fish. Kadam also took a dig at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray after his party workers put up a board criticising the plastic ban outside Shiv Sea president Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Bandra. It is also emerged that Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya was behind the plastic ban concept. “It seems an uncle (Raj Thackeray) is afraid of his nephew (Aaditya). Had they (MNS) approached me before putting up the board, I would have explained them the plastic ban.

He said Raj Thackeray should visit the Worli exhibition and personally find out what type of plastic is banned. “He (Raj Thackeray) does nothing but only makes noise,” the Shiv Sena leader said.