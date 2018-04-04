Mumbai Plastic ban: Plastic bag manufacturers’ association demand rolling back of ban

Mumbai: Bombay Grain Dealers’ Association, Indian Bakers’ Association and Cloth Manufacturers’ Association of India came together and alleged that Maharashtra’s plastic bag ban has derailed their production, packaging and supply schedules. They have urged state government to treat food grains and all food items including fruits and vegetables at par with milk and extend the repository (50 paisa per bag) scheme on them.

“Many units are on the verge of closure in the absence of basic packaging material ie plastic bags. We met and petitioned the honourable minister for environment Ram Das Kadam and sought waiver on packaging material till alternatives are identified and made available,” said Lalit Gandhi, Vice President (VP), Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Ravi Jasnani, VP- Maharashtra Plastic Manufacturers Association said, “The High Court has directed state government to file its reply by April 9 and hopefully will rule on our petition seeking a stay on this ban on April 11.”

Moving from paper packaging to plastic enabled the bakery industry to thrive and add huge variety of products and serve distant customers. “Now we are back to square one. Shelf life of all bakery items is shortened and mobility curtailed,” added KP Irani of Indian Bakers Association.

“In Mumbai alone over 6,80,000 ready made garments pieces for exports are stuck on account of non-availability of transparent plastic bags for packing,” said Rajesh Masand, Chairman of Clothing Manufacturers Association of India. “Plastic bags have half the carbon footprint of cotton and paper bags.

Reusing cotton, paper and even plastic bags leads to increase in disease causing bacteria and raise health concerns in all strata of our society. The government must use its mite to decipher the learning’s achieved by ban on plastic bags by various countries,” said Neemit Punamiya, general secretary, Plastic Bag Manufacturers’ Association of India.