Mumbai Plastic Ban: Penalty decision ball in Maharashtra government’s court

Mumbai: As the plastic ban deadline draws to a close, different aspects and regulations surface everyday. Last week, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had proposed to reduce the fine from the existing Rs 5,000 for usage of banned plastic items, to Rs 200. On Wednesday, the proposal to reduce the fine was tabled before the law committee of the civic body in which it was decided that the civic body is not authorised to reduce the fine.

As a result, the proposal was returned to the state government and it was urged to take a final call. “It (plastic ban) is a state-wide ban so BMC cannot be authorised to reduce or hike the penalty for plastic ban offenders,” said a senior BMC official from the Law Department. Based on the meeting, it is now unlikely that citizens would be relieved from shelling out a higher fine when the ban is implemented from June 23.

As per Section 9 of Maharashtra Non-biodegradable Garbage Control Act 2006, offenders will be punished for the fine that may extend up to Rs 5,000 for the first offence, while second and third offences may be charged up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 or/and three-month imprisonment. However, according to the BMC proposal, the fine amount ranges between Rs 200 and Rs 1000 for first-time offenders. The corporation also wants to differentiate the fine for citizens, milk and fruit vendors, general stores and malls and hotels.

While it has been proposed that citizens should be fined Rs 200, the fine amount for malls and hotels could be Rs 1,000. Meanwhile, come June 23, officers authorised to nab offenders and charge a penalty for using plastic may also note down your Aadhaar Card or Permanent Account Number (PAN) details. If an offender is being prosecuted, his/her identity details, either Aadhaar or PAN number, should also be taken down, besides the name.

If shopkeepers are being fined, their licence number should be noted, informed a senior BMC official. Besides donning jackets with ‘Plastic Ban Squad’ printed on them, the inspectors will be given authorisation letters from the civic body.

Items Banned

Plastic / thermocol decorative items

High-quality carry bags issued by malls/shops

Disposable cutlery, plates, bowls, cups, etc

Non-woven polypropylene bags

Items Allowed

PET bottles, milk pouches, garbage bin liners

Plastic containers, Tiffin boxes, bottles, etc

Plastic bags used for agriculture, horticulture, plant nurseries

Plastic packaging for medical purposesRaincoats /tarpaulin sheets / pens/

Plastic wrappers of biscuits, chips, etc

Plastic/thermocol packaging of products at manufacturing stage