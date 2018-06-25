Mumbai Plastic Ban: On day two, BMC seizes 600 kg of plastic, collects fine of Rs 4.35 lakh

Mumbai: As the plastic ban enters day two, the BMC cracked the whip on 87 shops and collected a fine of Rs 435,000; it also seized 600 kg of the banned material. Around 942 establishments and 87 shops were raided by the BMC squad; seven shop owners were handed out Inspection Reports for not paying the fine for which the offense gets registered in court.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Nidhi Chaudhari appreciated the compliance with the ban. “It was heartening to see that many shops have switched over entirely to plastic alternatives. The best thing is that less than 10 per cent were found to be in possession of banned plastic products. Most have complied with the ban,” she said. On Saturday, the BMC took action against 15 outlets at Pheonix Mall in Lower Parel, including Sileria, Starbucks, Food Hall and McDonald’s who were fined Rs. 5,000 each as first-time offenders.

The Thane Municipal Corporation on Saturday collected Rs 95,000 in fines from traders and shopkeepers; also, over 500 kg of plastic was seized from vegetable markets. In Nashik, 72 people were fined and a sum of Rs 3.6 lakh was collected on the first day of the ban. The Pune Municipal Corporation collected Rs 3.69 lakh in fine.