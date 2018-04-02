Mumbai Plastic ban: NGO Urjaa Foundation collects plastic ‘waste’, converts it into useful poly-fuel

Mumbai: Tons of plastic waste collected from residential as well as market complexes in Thane and Dombivali areas by an NGO is being sent to Pune-based plant Rudra Enviornmental Solution (India) Ltd. The spokesperson of Dombivali-based NGO Urjaa Foundation, which has asked the people to come and deposit their plastic waste, said the plant recycles the waste into poly-fuel, which is very much useful for farmers living in the hinterland of Maharashtra. The plastic waste includes milk pouches, oil containers, shower curtains and household plastic.

“First time we asked our members to collect the plastic waste in December 2016 from their houses in Dombivali and we collected nearly 500 kg of plastic waste in one month. After that we started awareness sessions in school, colleges, housing societies, and institutions to encourage them not to use plastic bags,” said a spokesperson of NGO.

“The plastic waste are regenerated into poly-fuel, which is mixture of diesel, petrol, etc,” said the spokesperson, who further added that the initiative is being backed by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). “KDMC has given us a place where we keep the plastic waste till these are transported to Pune-based plant for recycling,” she said.

“We collect the plastic once in 40 days. From December 2016 till last collection drive, which was in February 2017, we have saved more than 26 tons of plastic waste from the landfill. After the plastic ban in Maharashtra, April 8 will be our first collection,” said NGO spokesperson.

From Thane, the NGO is collecting waste from doorsteps of people from Mumbai’s suburbs like Andheri, Malad, Bhandup and Mulund. “People, who are really happy with what we are doing, are coming and submitting their plastic wastes to us. One lady is sending plastic waste all the way from Grant Road,” the spokesperson said.