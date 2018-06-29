Mumbai Plastic Ban: NCP accuses BJP of imposing ban to fill coffers for polls

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party has accused the Maharashtra government of banning those items that have long term usage while allowing non-recyclable materials to be used. “The plastic ban imposed by the government seems more like plans to fill the party coffers or for settling scores, instead of protecting the environment,” accused Nawab Malik, national spokesperson for Nationalist Congress Party.

Malik addressed the media on Thursday, a day after the environment minister relaxed the ban for retail and kirana shopkeepers. He attacked the government for not doing its homework before the ban. “This decision is for their political gains and only to trouble the public. The government has come under pressure from multinationals and they have not imposed a ban on recyclable items. This proves the government’s intention and aim is not transparent,” Malik. To corroborate his claims, Malik had brought to the conference packets of candy, mouth freshener, chips, biscuit packets and toothpaste, items which he said have been excluded from the ban. Plastic carry bags and cutlery have been banned, which the public reuses, he said.

NCP officials demanded the government should appoint an expert committee, which can decide what packaging is environment-friendly and whether to allow or exempt items from this plastic ban. “The ban has rendered 4.5 lakh people unemployed. This expert committee can give suggestions to help them get back their productivity,” said Malik.