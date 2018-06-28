Mumbai Plastic Ban: Kirana shopkeepers allowed use of bio-degradable and recyclable plastic bags

Mumbai: State Minister for Environment Ramdas Kadam on Wednesday announced relief to small kirana shopkeepers, even as a controversy rages over the ham handed handling of the plastic ban. These shopkeepers have been allowed to use bio-degradable and recyclable plastic bags which are embossed with a BMC stamp.

The notification relaxing the rules was expected later at night. But the relaxation is for three months — up to September. “We have received complaints from these mom-pop shopkeepers, who had a point. Branded items have been exempted and they too want a similar relaxation,” Kadam said in an interview to a Marathi news channel. He said the rules will be relaxed for those selling daily consumables like dals, turmeric, sugar and other kitchen staples.

However, the relaxed rules will be implemented with a rider that they can use only recyclable plastic bags that are duly stamped; these, in turn, will have to be collected from plastic collection centres, said Kadam. This has brought much cheer with kirana shopkeepers saying that until now they were using paper bags; but for many kitchen staples this is not the best option as paper bags get wet, even more so during monsoon. “We have no problem using bio-degradable and recyclable plastic bags, even if it costs us more; we will pass it onto the customer,” said Anup Gupta, owner of Gupta stores.