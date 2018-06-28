Mumbai Plastic Ban: Harassed even after following norm, says Hotel Association

Mumbai: As the statewide ban on single-use plastic enters its fifth day, the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) has said that the restaurant owners are being harassed by the BMC ‘plastic ban squad’.

The association claims restaurant owners are being penalised even for items not banned by the state. Santosh Shetty, president of AHAR, said the environment minister’s circular issued two months ago had clearly said that only single-use materials are banned.

“We have completely supported the plastic ban and have stopped using plastics bags or plastic packets for parcels. However, there are two kinds of containers used for parcels. One, made of thin material with no writing on the back, and of single-use, hence banned. However, there are thick containers with ‘reusable’ or ‘recycled’ written on the back and are not banned,” said Shetty.

The restaurant owners’ association has asked its members to record the procedure of being fined by the officials. The circular also reads, ‘Refuse to pay the fine and challenge it. Also insist on mentioning the words reusable and recycled containers in the panchnama’.