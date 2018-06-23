Mumbai plastic ban: Fearing to pay penalties citizens to cloth, jute bags

Mumbai: The deadline for ban on single-use plastic imposed by the BMC ends today. In anticipation of the ban, right thinking citizens have already switched over to cloth and tote bags, to begin with. Fearing that they will have to cough up Rs 5,000 as penalty for using plastic carry bags, many have started using their own cloth and jute bags.

However, confusion and lack of awareness still persists. Alisha Huang, an artist from Borivali, has started using a jute bag while shopping veggies. “I have completely stopped using plastic bags. For grocery shopping, I take my jute bag. Besides, we take trouble to segregate plastic and wet waste.” Residential associations have replaced plastic garbage bags with compostable gar-bage bags and are being extremely proactive in spreading awareness.

Promod Deshmukh, Manager of Dilwara Co-op Housing Society at Nariman Point, who looks after the building maintenance, said, “We will be distributing circulars on the proposed ban within the society. As an alternative, the society has already switched over to compostable garbage bags.”

Environmentalist Chinu Kwatra, who along with his volunteers, works on cleaning up Dadar beach every weekend, suggests that making gradual changes is the best way to deal with the ban. “For starters, I have begun carrying my own water-bottle everywhere. We have also stopped using carry bags and straws, which are given out in the market. It takes no time to throw a plastic bag in the dump, which eventually flows into the waters and lands on beaches, but it takes 10 minutes to segregate a single plastic bag from the sand. This is a much-needed initiative to resolve the plastic problem.”

Although many are aware of the plastic ban from June 23, there is still confusion over the available alternatives. How are eateries going to pack their home delivery orders? How are we going to buy meat and other liquid items during the rains, are some of the queries. Jayesh Solanki, Secretary of Chotalal Bhuvan in Matunga, said, “Our building hasn’t taken any initiative yet. This is something that still needs to be discussed, first.”

Experts are of the opinion that it is difficult to change consumer behaviour. Sudhakar Yedla, Professor of Environmental Policy at Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, said, “Such strict measures are taken because of incorrigible consumer behaviour. This ban is mainly for the city since this is where most of the single-use plastic is dumped.”

The civic body will impose a hefty fine of up to Rs 10,000, if anyone is seen carrying or using items which are covered in the ban. It has also assigned 200 officials to take action against offenders. In order to help citizens switch over to alternatives and recyclable options, a BMC exhibition is being held from June 22-24 at National Sports Club of India in Worli.

Items banned

All types of plastic bags, irrespective of shape and size, including non-woven polypropylene bags.

Thermocol and other single-use disposable items like plates, glasses, spoons, straws, containers, bowls, etc.

Plastic pouches used for storing liquid and packaging food items.

Plastic and thermocol decorations.

Items exempted