Mumbai plastic ban: DIY from plastic waste collected at home

Mumbai: If you don’t know what to do with the collected plastic bags or pouches at home, crochet yourself a nice bag or a fruit basket. Rita Maker, a 55-year-old participant in the three-day exhibition on plastic alternatives organised by the Briahanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Worli, had items like fruit basket, table mats, carpets, pouches which she crocheted using plastic pouches, carry bags, milk pouches, bread wraps and so on.

Maker had put her art work on display and was not keen on selling it in the exhibition which saw over 100 vendors displaying and selling their eco-friendly products like edible multigrain spoons made up of beetroot, spinach, chocolate and mint; banana leaf straws; steel and bamboo straws; grow bags for plants, etc.

“Plastic may not be a menace if handled with’ — say Maker’s display boards at her stall. Maker had crocheted a huge multipurpose bag with over 100 Gokul milk pouches and a rug from the plastic cover of Ashirwad Aata, a fruit basket from bread wraps. The idea behind her artwork was borrowed from YouTube when she saw a similar video. This led her to start her own YouTube Channel where she makes video suggesting ways to tackle the plastic menace.

When an onlooker, interested in buying asked Maker for the price, she said, “This is just for your awareness; not for sale. I just wanted to show an innovative way to make the best of the collected plastic you have got at home. You should learn yourself.”