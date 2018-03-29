Mumbai Plastic ban: BMC officers will be seen in dress code to stop corrupt practices while imposing fines

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has geared up to make Mumbai free from plastic bag usage. For one month people won’t be fined if found using plastic bags and thermocol. However, after one month BMC officers will be seen in dress code at various places. “To stop corrupt practises while imposing fines the on-ground officer will have a dress code, people can identify them easily and can also check their identity cards, before paying any fine,” said the officer.

In addition, over the fine money the officer clarified that as per old rules only the fine will be imposed that is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Fine of Rs 25,000 and three months jail has not been mentioned in the new notification, added the official.

Meanwhile, to implement plastic ban more efficiently BMC also to provide information about various agencies who manufacture eco-friendly bags like paper bags, jute bags etc. Also, twenty market places where highest footfall is been counted at those places collection bins will be put, were people can dump these plastic. “Various Non-Government Organisation (NGO)will be involved to create awareness among citizens. BMC to reqister these NGO volunteers who will help the civic body to make Mumbai free from plastic,” said the officer.

While as per the notification all types of plastic bags, thermocol and cutlery plastic has been banned from usage. Wherein, plastic drinking bottles like bisleri, plastic bin liners, milk packets have been exempted. The notification stated, “To ensure recycling of milk pouches and Poly Ethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles, which have been exempted from the state-wide plastic ban, the Maharashtra government has decided to levy a refundable charge on such items.”

Which means, consumers will have to pay Rs 50 paise extra on every milk pouch and Re one for PET bottle, which includes those of soft drinks, over and above the MRP. This will be refunded when buyers return the bottles or pouches to the retailer.