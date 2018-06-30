Mumbai plastic ban: BMC now offers help finding green alternatives

Mumbai: In a classic case of putting the cart before the horse, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now offering citizens help in finding companies and self-help groups manufacturing eco-friendly products through its online portal, after the plastic ban came into effect from June 23.

The portal lists the types of products and contact details for 40 companies and 84 self-help groups offering products such as areca nut plates, bowls, wooden spoons, fork, knifes and stirrers; paper straws and food containers; cloth, jute, compostable, cotton and reusable water-resistant bags and so on.

Nidhi Chaudhari, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special), shared a link of the online portal on her Twitter account on Friday, urging the citizens to switch to plastic alternatives.

The plastic ban, being implemented stringently by the BMC since June 23, has left consumers and traders in confusion and a state of panic. While the civic body has penalized traders, it has yet to start penalizing the citizens. However, awareness at the ward-level remains sketchy.

Sujata More, 40, a Goregaon resident, welcomes the ban but says that awareness campaigns should have been conducted at every ward. “We are still ill-informed about the plastic alternatives. The list of eco-friendly product manufacturers will indeed be helpful. Had BMC effectively spread the awareness before the ban was implemented, there would not have been such commotion. Nonetheless, I welcome the ban, as it is time we take care of the environment.”

Sunil Lad, Senior Inspector (Shops and Establishments), tasked with inspecting the use of banned plastic, admits there is lack of clarity among traders and citizens at the ward-level. “BMC is just the implementing authority. Citizens blame us but even we do not get proper instructions from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). We have yet to receive the government resolution on the announcement made by Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam,” he said.

Countering the claims, Nidhi Chaudhari, states, “There is a great extent of awareness at the ward-level. All ward offices have inspectors who are well-trained on plastic ban. We have also focused on spreading awareness through media. Our blue squads are training and educating the traders on banned and exempt items.” Chaudhari, however, refused to comment on the lapse of communication between BMC and MPCB.