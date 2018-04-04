Mumbai Plastic ban: BMC identifies 25 spots to collect prohibited plastic from citizens

Mumbai: After Maharashtra government declared state wide plastic ban, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 25 public places such as Gateway of India, Girgoan Chowpathy, Juhu Chowpathy, Colaba Causeway, Mangaldas Market, Crawford market, Fashion Street, Zaveeri Bazaar, Chembur civic market, Chor Bazaar, Dadar flower market, Hindamata market, etc where plastic collection centres will be put for citizens to dump plastic. These 25 public places along with civic market have the highest footcount while in upcoming days more such places will be identified.

BMC officials added the collection centres will have 5×5 size trolley bins where people can put these prohibited plastic. Also, as these trolleys are moveable they can be shifted to other location as per requirement. Meanwhile, they have also appealed citizens to dump prohibited plastic in these centres and participate more willingly, so to make Mumbai free from plastic.

While, to implement plastic ban more efficiently BMC also to provide information about various agencies who manufacture eco-friendly bags like paper bags, jute bags etc on their web portal.

As per notification all types of plastic bags, thermocol and cutlery plastic has been banned from usage. Wherein, plastic drinking bottles like bisleri, plastic bin liners, milk packets have been exempted. Also, for one month people will not be fined if found using plastic bags and thermocol however, after one month BMC officers will be seen in dress code at various places, taking strict action against people violating rules.