Mumbai Plastic Ban: BMC collects over Rs 10 lakh fine

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a total fine of Rs 10,50,000 in the four days of implementing the plastic ban. The 249 BMC plastic inspectors have visited over 13,501 shops since June 23. Inspectors had rallied together for the first two days, after which they spread out in 24 teams in every ward of Mumbai.

Sangeeta Hasnale, assistant municipal commissioner (markets) in charge of implementing the ban, said many shopkeepers have switched to plastic alternatives. “Around 972.8 kilograms (kg) of banned plastic has been seized from a total of 13,501 inspector visits across the city. Information Reports (IRs) have been filed against 26 offenders because they refused to pay the fine,” Hasnale added.

The government has imposed fines of Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 for the first three offences. There is also a provision of imprisonment up to three months for a repeat offender. On Tuesday, as many as 5,440 shops were visited by the plastic ban squad. “Of those, only 78 were fined for keeping banned plastic material. A total of 255.4 kg of plastic was also seized in the day,” said Nidhi Choudhary, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special), adding, “Mostly, the inspectors visited many of the BMC markets and it was heartening to see that the shops are actually switching over from plastic,” said another BMC official.

All the inspectors were sent to markets across the city to see if there was any violation of the ban. Over the weekend, the officials were assigned to take action against violators in a particular area.