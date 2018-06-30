Mumbai plane crash victims died of shock due to burn and poly-trauma, reveals post-mortem report

Mumbai: The post-mortem report of the people who lost their lives in the recent plane crash in Ghatkopar highlighted ‘shock due to burn and poly-trauma’ as the cause of death. Five people were killed after a chartered plane crashed near an under-construction building in Ghatkopar on Thursday.

The plane was about to land at the airport when it crashed near Jagruti building, where construction work was underway. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), two pilots, two aircraft maintenance engineers, and one other person lost their lives in the crash.