Mumbai plane crash: UY Aviation extends ‘full co-operation’ in probe

Mumbai, Mumbai-based private chartered aircraft firm, UY Aviation have extended “full co-operation to all the regulatory and law enforcement agencies” involved in the aftermath of the tragic plane crash incident in Ghatkopar. In a statement issued on Sunday, the firm said, “U.Y.Aviation Pvt.Ltd.is extending its full cooperation to all the regulatory and law enforcement agencies involved in the aftermath of the tragic crash.” The company also extended its condolences to the grieving families of those who lost their lives in the crash of Beechcraft King Air C90 aircraft, operating under the call sign VT-UPZ.

Stating that they wanted to put things in proper perspective, the firm clarified, “Before undertaking the test flight, it was ensured that all necessary requirements and approvals were in place.” “The ill-fated Aircraft was purchased by Silver Jubilee Aviation Pvt. Ltd. Pune, from the Government of Uttar Pradesh and was sent directly to Indamer Aviation Private Limited for building,” the statement claimed. “Subsequently on 18th August 2016, U.Y.Aviation Private Limited purchased this aircraft, which was lying with Indamer Aviation Private Limited, a reputed DGCA-approved Maintenance and Repair Organization (MRO) and they were tasked to completely rebuild the aircraft,” it further said.

Five people were killed after a chartered plane crashed near an under-construction building in Ghatkopar on June 28. The plane was about to land at the airport when it crashed near Jagruti building, where construction work was underway. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), two pilots, two aircraft maintenance engineers, and one other person lost their lives in the crash.