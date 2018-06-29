Mumbai Plane Crash: Pall of gloom grips woman pilot’s complex in Kashimira

Bhayandar: A pall of gloom descended on the Green Wood area of Kashimira, Mira Road, as news of the demise of Marya Zuberi, tricked here on Thursday afternoon. Marya who stayed in row house (number 1) of the sprawling residential complex, was pilot of the King Air C90 charter aircraft which crashed in Ghatkopar.

Remembered as a friendly but disciplined lady who was respected by her neighbours, Marya stayed with her husband Prabhat Kathoriya and 16-year-old daughter-Ruby. A teary-eyed Aarti Waghmare who used to prepare food for the deceased pilot said, “I had met her on Wednesday as we could not meet on Thursday as she had left home at 8 am.

She was an extremely modest woman who never complained or threw tantrums. It was a routine for me to wait for her in the evening, today I had prepared lady finger for her. It is extremely hard to believe that Marya madam is no more.”