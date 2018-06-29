Mumbai plane crash: Incident is reflection of the failure of the aviation ministry, says advocate Yeshwant Shenoy

Mumbai: The crash of a 12-seater plane in one of the city’s most congested suburbs — Ghatkopar — not only spooked the residents, but also raised several eyebrows. The first question which comes to one’s mind is that why the plane was allowed to conduct a test flight in adverse weather conditions? Another critical aspect is, who granted air-worthiness certificate to this plane, purchased by a Mumbai-based aviation company in 2014?

According to advocate Yeshwant Shenoy, who petitioned the Bombay HC on air traffic regulation issues, the incident could have been averted. He claims Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) officials are responsible for the incident and the tragic death of five persons. The matter is now pending before the Supreme Court of India.

Shenoy, had earlier sought an effective implementation of the air regulation and height norms of high-rises that are constructed around the airport. It may be noted that it is based upon his plea that the HC had ordered demolition of a few structures surrounding the city’s international airport.

Thursday’s incident becomes more important since the plane, which took off from Juhu, crashed merely three kilometres away from the international airport. In his email shot to various authorities in MCA, after the Ghatkopar crash, Shenoy claimed that the tragic incident could have been averted if the concerned officials had strictly adhered to air regulations.

He said, “This incident is a reflection of the failure of the aviation ministry. If its officials had implemented air regulations in the true sense, this accident could have been averted.” “Air regulations deal with every aspect of civil aviation. The point to be noted in this incident is who certified the air-worthiness of the plane? Apart from this, there are several other aspects in the case, which I will deal with,” Shenoy added. He further affirmed that he would be registering a First Information Report (FIR) against officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry. “The people who have died in the incident have been actually murdered by the officials as they sat on the rules and did not implement them,” Shenoy charged.