Mumbai Plane Crash: Ghatkopar residents saw aircraft hovering mid-air looking for an open plot

Mumbai: Residents of Jivdaya Lane who witnessed the fatal air crash in Ghatkopar were left stunned by the tragedy. For them, it had been a close shave and they were relieved to be safe. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, some residents said they saw the aircraft zoom past their building, while some said it was hovering in the air in circles before crashing.

Anil Mehta, a businessman who lives nearby, said he suspected something was amiss when he saw the plane flying considerably lower than other aircraft. “As I went over to check, it flew right past my balcony. It was so close I thought it would crash into my building.” Another resident of the locality said the aircraft was lower than usual and circled over the area. “The plane was circling low over our locality and then crashed into the barricades around the construction site and a tree. It looked like the pilot was looking for an empty plot to land. He may not have realised it was a construction site. While it crashed, it also dragged a pedestrian along. It was one of the ghastliest scenes I witnessed in my entire life,” said Ashok Bhanushali, resident of a building near the crash site.

Some locals said the building had been under construction for a long time and work had begun a while ago. "The building has been under construction for the past five years. It was not getting clearance because of height limitations as this a flying zone. They got the clearance to construct recently," said Anita Ghedia, a home-maker who lives in the neighbourhood.