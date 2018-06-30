Mumbai Plane Crash: Family of unlucky passer-by refuses to claim body, until NCP leader intervenes

Mumbai: The family of Govind Dubey, one of the victims of the tragic plane crash incident, initially refused to claim his body and conduct the last rituals, but later relented after the intervention of Nationalist Congress (NCP ) legislator Jitendra Awhad. They alleged that none of the officials from Maharashtra government, the UY Aviation company or Directorate General of Civil Aviation had bothered to meet them and discuss the tragedy with them. They are seeking compensation from the government, since Govind was the sole breadwinner of the family.

On Thursday afternoon, a construction labourer, Govind Dubey, who was passing by the accident spot when the plane crashed and got killed in the fire that broke out when the jet fuel tank exploded from the crashing plane. The jet fuel leaked on him causing severe burn injuries due to which he was badly charred. “He was a carpenter, and his family in Uttar Pradesh is struggling to make any living. So far no government official has bothered to contact us regarding compensation or actions that have been taken against the aircraft company,” said Gopal Dubey, brother.

Despite taking the body of Govind, all the family members and friends protested outside the post-mortem department of the Rajawadi Hospital and demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should come and meet them. They relented only after NCP Legislator Jitendra Awhad assured them of intervening and speaking to Fadnavis about the matter. “We will not get up from here until the chief minister comes to meet us. He has time to visit the incident spot but not the hospital and meet the family members of people who died in the unfortunate incident,” added Gopal.

Govind’s body was charred beyond recognition and was difficult for his family identify him. They were able to do so only after they saw the half-burnt wallet and an identity card of the construction site that was in his pocket. “His body was completely charred and I could only recognise him by looking at his nose and identity card in his pocket. He had left home in the morning and was supposed to be working in the same building where the aircraft crashed. He usually works in Thane, but on Thursday he came to Ghatkopar to take measurements for a few windows,” Gopal said.

Arvind Dubey, Govind’s cousin brother, said it was his brother’s bad luck that he was at the wrong place at a wrong time. “Is it not the responsibility of the government to come forward to give us justice? No official till now has bothered to contact us and nobody has thought of giving us any compensation,” said Dubey. Moreover, the family members fear there is a lot of politics playing out. “Since we are from Uttar Pradesh the Maharashtra government is not bothered about a worker. The only people speaking to us are doctors and media persons,” said a Dubey family member.