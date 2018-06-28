Mumbai Plane Crash: Ex-minister Praful Patel praises pilot says she avoided big tragedy at the cost of her own life

In a tragic incident, five people have been killed after a chartered plane crashed near Jagruti building in Sarvodaya Nagar of Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Eyewitnesses said the plane was seen hurtling down and crashed with a deafening roar before bursting into flames around 1.15 p.m. The crash – the cause of which is not known – occurred in the premises of a building under construction.

However, Praful Patel praised the pilot, by saying that she avoided big tragedy at the cost of her own life.

Saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident at #ghatkopar as Charter plane crashes in an open area. Salute to the pilot who showed presence of mind to avoid a big mishap, saving many lives at the cost of her own life. #RIP to all the 5 Dead. My deepest condolences.

— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) June 28, 2018

Those killed include two pilots and as many flight engineers on board, besides a pedestrian in the Ghatkopar area where it crashed, police told PTI. The King Air C90 12-seater aircraft took off from the Juhu airstrip. A team of officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rushed to the crash site for an investigation, an official told PTI.

“The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe into the crash. A DGCA team is already on its way to the spot,” Director General of Civil Aviation B S Bhullar told PTI.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu also asked officials to rush to the spot to assist in the relief operations, an official in the ministry said. He said the minister also asked the investigation authorities to ascertain the cause of the crash. Inputs from Agencies